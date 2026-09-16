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FinancingContinental EuropeGermanyResidential

Prime Capital provides €20m refinancing for Berlin resi portfolio

16 Sep 2026 | 05:56 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

The assets are owned by Ventis Group's shareholders

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