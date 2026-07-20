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OfficeIrelandUK & IrelandLeasing

Prime Dublin office rents hit record levels

20 Jul 2026 | 08:06 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Prime rents now at €67.50/sq ft, according to CBRE

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