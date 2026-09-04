NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Hotels & LeisureScotlandUK & Ireland

Prime Edinburgh hotel pitch up for grabs

4 Sep 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

City remains one of the UK’s top tourist destinations

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Edinburgh office to be converted to hotel

18 Aug 2026
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

UK hotel sector books £2.1bn of investment in first half

2 Jul 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

£420m Project Bird glides towards new owner

5 May 2026
Read
Symbol, Tape, Logo

Millemont splashes £80m on two hotels

21 Apr 2026
Read