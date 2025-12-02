Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeLeasingLondonUK & Ireland

Prime London office occupiers face big business rate hikes

2 Dec 2025 | 16:15 | London | by May Agaran, Guy Montague-Jones

Winners and losers across 28 boroughs revealed in Colliers' analysis

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Winners and losers revealed in 2026 business rates shake-up

20 Oct 2025
Read
Crowd, Person, People

Conservatives pledge to scrap business rates for high street shops and pubs

8 Oct 2025
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Q+A: James Seppala on pursuing office opportunities in London, Munich and Milan

6 Oct 2025
Read
Indoors, Shop, Accessories

Big retailers to be excluded from highest business rates

3 Oct 2025
Read