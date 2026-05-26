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OfficeRegenerationUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Prime Sheffield office development opportunity up for grabs

26 May 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

First phase of Station Campus could provide 215,000 sq ft of offices

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