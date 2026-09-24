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ResidentialContinental EuropeCorporateDevelopmentGermanyInvestmentSingle-family rental

Primus and Greystar form €200m German rental housing JV

24 Sep 2026 | 12:26 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Pair will target a total project volume of €600m+

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