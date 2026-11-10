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Data centresBeneluxContinental EuropeNetherlandsAlternativesDevelopmentInvestment

Principal acquires Dutch asset for data centre fund

10 Nov 2026 | 06:49 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Switch Datacenters operates AMS2 in Woerden

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