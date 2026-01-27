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LogisticsContinental EuropeInvestmentSpain

Principal acquires Spanish asset for Log In fund

27 Jan 2026 | 12:06 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Logistics property in Pamplona spans 11,000 sq m

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