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LogisticsCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropePolandIndustrialESGInvestment

Principal adds second asset to Polish logistics portfolio

13 Apr 2026 | 15:08 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Property acquired for Log In fund in sale-and-leaseback deal

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