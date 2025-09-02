Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsContinental EuropeInvestmentItaly

Principal buys another Italian industrial asset  

2 Sep 2025 | 15:17 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Sale-and-leaseback deal closed on behalf of the Log In fund 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Canal, Outdoors, Water

Slättö buys Swedish industrial portfolio

1 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Deka buys €80m Swiss logistics property 

28 Aug 2025
Read
Airport, Airfield, Outdoors

Greykite buys stake in truck parking platform driving €600m growth path

4 Aug 2025
Read

M7 buys €80m French logistics portfolio 

23 Jul 2025
Read