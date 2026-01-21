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LogisticsCold StorageContinental EuropeInvestmentLeasingOfficeSpain

Principal buys Seville logistics asset for Log In fund

21 Jan 2026 | 12:11 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Sale and leaseback inked with family-owned agricultural company

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