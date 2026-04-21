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HealthcareContinental EuropeFranceUnited StatesAlternativesInvestment

Principal snaps up US healthcare asset for debut SCPI fund

21 Apr 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Julie Cruz

Property in Texas is third acquisition on behalf of vehicle targeting French investors

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