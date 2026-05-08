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Data centresAlternativesBeneluxContinental EuropeFranceFundraisingGermanyIrelandLondonNetherlandsUK & IrelandUnited States

Principal targets $3bn for US and Europe data centre funds

8 May 2026 | 16:26 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

New strategies will focus on development opportunities

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