Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

LogisticsCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeInvestmentPoland

Principal’s Log In fund makes first Polish acquisition

15 Oct 2025 | 12:45 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Entire property is let to BOS Automotive  

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Warehouse

US player closes in on Polish logistics portfolio

8 Oct 2025
Read

Czech investor in talks for €200m+ Polish mall

3 Oct 2025
Read

French bank provides €155m loan for Polish logistics portfolio

2 Oct 2025
Read
Outdoors, Aerial View, Car

Newgate on partner hunt for €275m Polish retail park platform 

2 Oct 2025
Read