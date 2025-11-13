Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingContinental EuropeCorporateESGNordicsRetailSweden

Swedish retail developer Prisma issues first bond

13 Nov 2025 | 07:02 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Stockholm-listed places €46m green bond

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Prisma buys €32m Swedish retail assets

22 Oct 2025
Read

Diös offloads €60m Swedish portfolio

14 Oct 2025
Read
Face, Head, Person

Storebrand launches €300m Nordic fund

9 Oct 2025
Read
City, Metropolis, Urban

Corem sells €110m Swedish portfolio to Areim

16 Sep 2025
Read