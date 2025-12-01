Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateDenmarkInvestmentNordicsRetailSweden

Prisma names deputy chief executive

1 Dec 2025 | 14:22 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Tom Hagen to retain role as head of transactions

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Swiss Life AM sets up Helsinki office

28 Nov 2025
Read
Head, Person, Face

Skanska names finance chief

27 Nov 2025
Read
Head, Person, Face

L&G's Proprium appoints partner

20 Nov 2025
Read

Catella hires resi head for Swedish corporate finance arm

18 Nov 2025
Read