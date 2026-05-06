NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingContinental EuropeCorporateESGNordicsRetailSweden

Prisma places €46m green bonds

6 May 2026 | 07:38 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Retail property firm's latest issue matures in May 2030

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Logo

Catena issues €300m of green bonds

29 Apr 2026
Read

Cibus appoints finance chief

16 Mar 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Eurocommercial Properties completes Italian and Swedish mall refinancing

30 Jan 2026
Read

Sagax issues €500m green bond

16 Jan 2026
Read