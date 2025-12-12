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InvestmentCorporateOfficeUK & Ireland

Pristine takes legal advice as it calls off deal

12 Dec 2025 | 08:04 | London | by Alexander Peace

Neil Sinclair’s new company accuses proposed investor in fundraise of going behind its back to buy portfolio

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