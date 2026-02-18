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FinancingBeneluxContinental EuropeNetherlandsResidential

Private equity firm hunts €500m for Dutch refinancing

18 Feb 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Facility centred on portfolio of 3,000 build-to-rent units

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