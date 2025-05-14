Advanced Search

Hotels & LeisureIrelandLondonScotlandSouth EastSouth WestUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Private equity firm launches £2bn hotels recap

14 May 2025 | 08:20 | London | by David Hatcher

Giant collection of UK Hiltons in play

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Henderson Park secures £275m hotel financing deal

24 Oct 2024
Read

Henderson Park acquires and relaunches hotel management platform

21 Dec 2021
Read
Urban, High Rise, City

Henderson Park closes in on £580m hotel portfolio splash

15 Jun 2021
Read
City, Urban, Road

Edinburgh’s historic Caledonian hotel bought for £85m

3 Jul 2023
Read