Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Student AccommodationLondonScotlandSouth WestUK & IrelandWest MidlandsYorkshire & North East

Private equity firm launches £600m student sale

1 Oct 2025 | 08:20 | London | by David Hatcher

Project Sapphire totals 3,644 beds across Russell Group locations

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Condo, Building, Housing

US investor mulls sale of £500m student platform

17 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, City

AustralianSuper gets motoring with £250m student portfolio

26 Jun 2025
Read
View of students

Bricks Group & Tristan kick off student joint venture with £400m purchase

27 Jan 2022
Read
City, Architecture, Building

US living specialist launches €200m+ Dutch sale

30 Sep 2025
Read