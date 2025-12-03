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LogisticsEast of EnglandInvestmentUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Private equity firm to snap up £180m logistics portfolio

3 Dec 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Harry Young, Chris Borland

Prologis offloading 1m+ sq ft collection across the West Midlands and Essex

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