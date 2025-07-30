Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsEast MidlandsNorth WestSouth EastUK & IrelandWest MidlandsYorkshire & North East

Private equity firms to close £200m of logistics deals

30 Jul 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Three deals in various stages of completion, including conclusion of Bedford Commercial Park sale

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Loading Dock, Electrical Device, Switch

Colliers brings in logistics capital markets team

21 Jul 2025
Read
Bench, Furniture, Person

Oryx closes debut £100m UK logistics fund

18 Jul 2025
Read
Person, Machine, Architecture

Logistics rental growth slows as supply increases

17 Jul 2025
Read

Panattoni snaps up Heathrow site

16 Jul 2025
Read