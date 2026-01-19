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ResidentialEast MidlandsSouth WestUK & IrelandWest MidlandsYorkshire & North East

Private equity investor readies £270m residential sale

19 Jan 2026 | 08:15 | London | by David Hatcher

Process is latest test of single-family housing market

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