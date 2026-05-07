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ResidentialBeneluxCo-livingContinental EuropeFranceGermanyNetherlandsSingle-family rentalStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland

Private investment in EMEA living jumps by 43%

7 May 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Julie Cruz

The allocation limited an overall decline of 21% to €13.2bn in the first quarter of 2026

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