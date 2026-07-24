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OfficeContinental EuropeFranceInvestment

Private owner puts €120m+ Paris offices on the market

24 Jul 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Natalia Vasnier

The two assets are located at 20A Place Vendôme and 22 Rue de Marignan

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