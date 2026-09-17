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LogisticsContinental EuropeCorporateGreeceInvestment

Prodea to create €500m+ Greek logistics platform with Invel and LGT

17 Sep 2026 | 07:44 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Platform comprises a mix of standing assets and developments across Attica

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