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LogisticsContinental EuropeFrance

Prologis France on the Nest portfolio, selective occupiers and regulatory hurdles

17 Feb 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Natalia Vasnier

Vincent Sadé on the €320m collection the US logistics firm wanted and why he's spending time working with the government

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