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LeasingDevelopmentInvestmentLogisticsUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Prologis inks prelet at expanded Coventry logistics park

28 Jan 2026 | 07:48 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Birkdale Sales takes around 64,390 sq ft of space, on a 10-year term

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