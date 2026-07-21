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LogisticsNorth WestUK & IrelandDevelopmentInvestmentRegeneration

Prologis makes debut North West acquisition

21 Jul 2026 | 12:55 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Firm to develop a 200,000 sq ft, all-electric shed within Manchester's Trafford Park

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