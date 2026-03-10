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LogisticsDevelopmentESGEast MidlandsInvestmentUK & Ireland

Prologis plans 762,000 sq ft expansion at Northamptonshire logistics hub

10 Mar 2026 | 14:17 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Developer to progress the final 1m sq ft of remaining consented development capacity at DIRFT

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