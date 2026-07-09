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Prologis questions Segro's data centre JV debt levels

9 Jul 2026 | 16:14 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

War of words continues as shareholder Aviva Investors argues takeover offer "fundamentally undervalues" Segro

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