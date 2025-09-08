LogisticsDevelopmentEast MidlandsInvestmentUK & Ireland
8 Sep 2025 | 08:20 | London | by Harry Young
More than 2m sq ft has been taken in past three weeks
Sphere Group makes double hire after rebrand
British Land lets 50,000 sq ft at Broadgate Exchange House
Hollis adds pair of directors to Birmingham team
Approval for Clowes’ Harrier Park logistics scheme
Plans revealed for Cheetham Hill resi scheme
Private equity firm circles PRS REIT
Developer finds Edge with star adviser hire
Prologis to complete 765,000 sq ft of lettings at Northamptonshire hub
Shorea Capital appoints head of asset management
Law firm’s Dublin offices hit the market
Schroders fund manager to depart
Senior agents launch logistics advisory firm
Nuveen lines up new buyer for £340m Can of Ham
Hammerson lines up new chief executive
Savills hires Eastdil director for corporate finance role
Hong Kong investor to offload £100m Mayfair office
Shah on property: private equity’s constipation looks set to continue
£200m flex workspace business up for grabs
Greystar snaps up £170m east London build-to-rent community
Nuveen buys Stratford-upon-Avon park in out-of-town return