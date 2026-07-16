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LogisticsContinental EuropeUK & IrelandCorporateREIT

Prologis shares rise on improved guidance

16 Jul 2026 | 15:14 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Sustained increase in share price would strengthen US REIT's hand in push to acquire Segro

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