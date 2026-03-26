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LogisticsCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeDevelopmentLeasingPoland

Prologis to develop 46,000 sq m Poznań warehouse for Arvato

26 Mar 2026 | 12:02 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Build-to-suit facility to serve as logistics provider's new European distribution centre

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