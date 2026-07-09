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FundraisingContinental EuropeGlobalUK & IrelandInvestment

Property fundraising recovery stalls but investors show appetite for value-add

9 Jul 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Harri Thomas

Just $60bn was collected on behalf of 567 funds in the first half of 2026

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