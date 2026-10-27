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ResidentialUK & IrelandPolicy & Regulation

Property leaders push for reforms to boost housebuilding

27 Oct 2026 | 15:48 | London | by May Agaran

Action urged to unlock stalled projects and accelerate delivery

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