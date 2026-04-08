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InvestmentCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeUK & Ireland

Property stocks surge after Iran ceasefire

8 Apr 2026 | 14:59 | London | by Alexander Peace

European and UK REIT shares up as oil and gas prices drop

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