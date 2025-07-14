Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

InvestmentPoliticsScotlandUK & Ireland

Proposed Scottish land and buildings transaction tax relief "levels playing field"

14 Jul 2025 | 14:31 | London | by May Agaran

Proposed legislation aims to streamline tax treatment of property assets in co-ownership authorised contractual schemes

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Investors on edge in Scotland as student rent control chaos continues

19 May 2025
Read

Billions at risk as student accommodation added to Scottish rent controls

7 May 2025
Read
Person, Worker, Adult

Capital allowances dodged budget tax raids – here's what you need to know

1 Nov 2024
Read

Budget blues: which tax rises will hit the property industry?

27 Sep 2024
Read