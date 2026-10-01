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LogisticsContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

Proprium and Garbe join forces for €500m German urban logistics push

1 Oct 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Julie Cruz

The partners are investing €75m in the platform's seed project

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