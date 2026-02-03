NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

CorporateBeneluxContinental EuropeFranceGermanyInvestmentItalyNetherlandsPeopleSpainUK & Ireland

Proprium to integrate BC Partners Real Estate team

3 Feb 2026 | 12:30 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Transaction adds €846m to Proprium's AuM

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Head, Person, Face

Five questions for Pete Gladwell, L&G’s head of public investment

29 Jan 2026
Read
Conversation, Person, Interview

L&G appoints Proprium partners as real asset heads

28 Jan 2026
Read

Keep on trucking: former L&G exec launches European platform

8 Jan 2026
Read
Clothing, Apparel, Blazer

Q+A: BC Partners Real Estate head: "Europe is one of the few safe places to invest"

13 Mar 2025
Read