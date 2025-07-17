Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PlanningContinental EuropeInvestmentItalyPoliticsRegeneration

Prosecutors investigate Milan urban planning processes

17 Jul 2025 | 07:21 | London | by Edith Fishta

Manfredi Catella, CEO of Coima, and Giancarlo Tancredi, Milan’s deputy mayor, under scrutiny

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Urban, Architecture

Coima plans first pan-European strategies

29 May 2025
Read

CTP plans Milan office as European expansion gathers pace

14 Jul 2025
Read

Italian investment volumes up 50% in first half

8 Jul 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Berliner Fernsehturm

European property market stabilises as trade tensions ease 

11 Jun 2025
Read