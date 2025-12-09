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ResidentialCorporateInvestmentREITScotlandUK & IrelandWales

PRS REIT deal closes as new owners plan £1bn investment

9 Dec 2025 | 15:53 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Northern LGPS and LPPI aim to grow the portfolio by more than 15,000 homes over the next decade

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