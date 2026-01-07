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PTXRE expands Düsseldorf office with double hire

7 Jan 2026 | 06:00 | London | by Michael Minarzik

Björn Maria Dieninghoff joins as head of debt & structured finance, Mirko Kittler as director transactions

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