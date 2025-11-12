Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeContinental EuropeGermanyLeasing

Publisher to start new chapter in Munich office development

12 Nov 2025 | 15:15 | London | by Michael Minarzik

Penguin Random House to take 12,000 sq m in timber hybrid building

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Unicredit sells €35m Munich event centre to local investor

17 Feb 2025
Read

AEW grabs €80m Munich office in forward purchase deal

27 Sep 2022
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Siemens confirms 33,000 sq m Munich lease

24 Mar 2025
Read

Siemens close to signing for 30,000+ sq m of Munich office space

30 Jan 2025
Read