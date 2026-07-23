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Hotels & LeisureUK & IrelandDistressPolicy & Regulation

Pubs and clubs granted 20% tax relief

23 Jul 2026 | 11:32 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

More details about which businesses will be eligible won't be revealed until autumn budget

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