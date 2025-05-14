Advanced Search

CorporateAlternativesFinanceHealthcareLife sciencesLogisticsOfficeResidentialSenior livingStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland

Puma agrees 25% sale of lending arm to US private equity firm

14 May 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Puma Property Finance deal enables expansion of loan size and launch of first discretionary institutional debt fund

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Puma backs Milton Keynes logistics scheme with £21m green loan

12 May 2025
Read
City, Road, Street

Puma provides £43m loan for Newcastle student scheme

7 Feb 2025
Read

Puma names first head of healthcare

5 Jun 2024
Read

Q+A: Madison – "Our pipeline is bubbling over because of varying needs for liquidity"

10 Feb 2025
Read