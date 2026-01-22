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FinancingDevelopmentESGInvestmentOfficeSouth WestUK & Ireland

Puma backs Bristol office revamp with £74m loan

22 Jan 2026 | 08:03 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Redevelopment of former Lloyds regional HQ brought forward by Mactaggart Family & Partners and Kinrise

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