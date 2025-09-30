Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Student AccommodationDevelopmentESGFinancingInvestmentResidentialScotlandUK & Ireland

Puma backs MRP's Glasgow student scheme with £58m loan

30 Sep 2025 | 15:25 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

432-bed Broadway Studios project slated to complete in August next year

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Fiera and Wrenbridge prelet largest unit at Heathrow scheme

30 Sep 2025
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

SuperPark makes UK debut at Glasgow's Braehead Shopping Centre

30 Sep 2025
Read

M&G acquires £42m Manchester student scheme

30 Sep 2025
Read
Person, Walking, Adult

Receivers hit play on £75m shopping centre sale

30 Sep 2025
Read