Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleCorporateFinanceHotels & LeisureLondonUK & Ireland

Puma Property Finance appoints head of hotels

9 Sep 2025 | 15:06 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Louise Gillon takes on newly created role

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Building, Road, Architecture

Hammerson confirms Rob Wilkinson as new chief executive

9 Sep 2025
Read
Reception, Furniture, Table

Hollis adds pair of directors to Birmingham team

8 Sep 2025
Read

Sphere Group makes double hire after rebrand

8 Sep 2025
Read

Shorea Capital appoints head of asset management

8 Sep 2025
Read